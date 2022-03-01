UP Assembly Elections 2022: Till the time it's our govt, we won't let our 'Bharat Mata' down: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a rally in Rasra, Ballia said "Till the time it's our govt, we won't let our 'Bharat Mata' down. India has never attacked anyone, we have the potential to attack both by crossing the boundary (border) or attacking from the boundary (border)."

Earlier, Rajnath Singh in Kushinagar, UP praised PM Modi and said, "Our PM is on the mission to open medical colleges in every district in India... 71 years ago, our govt promised in Parliament to remove Article 370 whenever we come to power. I want to ask people here, did we stand on our words or not?"

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its fifth phase of elections in which the first phase covered Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. The third phase comes under Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. The fourth phase includes Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi. And this fifth phase covered Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Gonda. And the remaining phases are going to hold voting on March 3 and 7.