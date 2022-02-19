UP Assembly Elections 2022: Two Congress sarpanches killed SAD leader on Friday

An FIR has been registered against two Congress leaders in the case of murder. According to reports, the two Congress sarpanches have murdered Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supporter Karamjit Singh on Friday the last day of his campaigning in the Fatehgarh Churian constituency.

The Batala police stated that the dispute has taken place between SAD leader and Congress sarpanches “During the brawl, Tajinderpal Singh and Jaswant Singh, sarpanches of Shiera and Patti Shiera villages, hit Karamjit with a baseball. The victim was seriously injured and declared brought dead at the civil hospital,” the police said.



Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.

