UP Assembly Elections 2022: Uma Kiran has been expelled from the Samajwadi Party for 6 years

The former minister in the state cabinet Uma Kiran has been expelled from the Samajwadi Party for 6 years. The party president Pramod Tyagi announced this development and said that the leader has been expelled because of anti-party activities. He also said that anti-party activities will not be tolerated. According to reports Uma Kiran was allegedly demanding a party ticket from Purkazi seat and was peeved after denial. After which she was given a ticket from the seat by Azad Samaj Party (K) led by Chandra Shekhar Aazad and was also seen in a press conference with him.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.