UP Assembly Elections 2022: "UP is going swiftly towards becoming a developed & prosperous state" says Nitin Gadkari

Ahead of assembly polls in UP, the BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said, "I've said that UP's road infrastructure will be at par with US, within 5 yrs. Airports came up, irrigation facilities being set up. UP is going swiftly towards becoming a developed & prosperous state, credit goes to UP's BJP govt, CM & Dy CMs. Govt did good work."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Also, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.