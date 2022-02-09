UP Assembly Elections 2022: "UP is going swiftly towards becoming a developed & prosperous state" says Nitin Gadkari
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 9, 2022 02:26 PM2022-02-09T14:26:03+5:302022-02-09T14:26:33+5:30
Ahead of assembly polls in UP, the BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said, "I've said that UP's road infrastructure will be at par with US, within 5 yrs. Airports came up, irrigation facilities being set up. UP is going swiftly towards becoming a developed & prosperous state, credit goes to UP's BJP govt, CM & Dy CMs. Govt did good work."
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.
Also, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.