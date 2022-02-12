UP Assembly Elections 2022: UP topped the states in providing houses to the poor, because there is a double engine govt: Modi

Lauding his double-engine government, PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh said "UP topped the states in providing houses to the poor, because there is a double engine government here. Poor sisters should get free gas connections fast because there is a double-engine government here. Lakhs of farmer families got the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi because there is double engine government here."

"This is a double engine government, due to which UP has fought the biggest crisis of 100 years, the Corona epidemic. If this crisis had come in his time, had it come before 2017 then Uttar Pradesh would have got a big problem" he added.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

As many as 623 candidates were in the fray on 58 assembly seats. The main battle in this election was between BJP and Samajwadi Party. Other political parties, including the BSP and the Congress, are also expected to be in a strong position in some seats.