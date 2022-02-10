UP Assembly Elections 2022: Use the power of votes for your issues and for building a better future of the state : Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to cast their votes wisely, she said "My dear sisters and brothers of western Uttar Pradesh, use the power of votes for your issues and for building a better future of the state."

Before her, Rahul Gandhi urged people to vote for phase 1 of the election says "Come out and vote, get the country freedom from all fear."

Meanwhile, the elections for phase 1 in Uttar Pradesh have already been started, people are all set to vote for their favorite leader in the elections. Also, the elections for the other 6 phases are going to be on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state.

