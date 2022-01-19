UP Assembly Elections 2022: VIP releases fist list of 24 candidates for the UP polls

The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has released a list of 24 candidates for the UP Assembly elections. The party's spokesperson Dev Jyoti said that the candidates were selected from the online application. In the list, more than 80 percent of candidates are from the Nishad community. While the list includes three women candidates. The party released the names of candidates for Assembly seats in Shamli, Jaunpur, Gorakhpur, Mirzapur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Badaun, Mainpuri, Agra, Ghazipur, Moradabad, Baghpat and Saharanpur, for the first and second phases.

Vikassheel Insaan Party is an Indian political party, formally launched on November 4, 2018, by a Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahani, who campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party during the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly election. They contested in three Lok Sabha constituencies in 2019 from Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, and Khagaria but failed to win any seats.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.