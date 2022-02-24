UP Assembly Elections 2022: Vote bank politics & 'parivaarvadi', done by many political parties, has run the nation into a loss: Modi

PM Modi in Amethi brutally slammed opposition, "Vote bank politics & 'parivaarvadi', done by many political parties, has run the nation into a loss. These leaders don't hesitate even if this politics goes against the benefit of the nation. They insult our Army & police forces, as then their vote bank flourishes" he said.

Speaking on the verdict of the 2008 Ahmedabad series blast case, he added "even if enemies of humanity got a death sentence, these parties did not dare to welcome the verdict, due to the fear of vote bank. Do such people deserve to come in power?"

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.