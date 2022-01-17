UP Assembly Elections 2022: "We didn't extend any support, to SP-RLD alliance," : Rakesh Tikait

As Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait has announced extending support towards the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (SP-RLD) alliance in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, his brother and BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has refused this statements and said "there was a misunderstanding".

"We didn't extend any support, people have made a mistake in understanding," Rakesh Tikait said.

On being asked on this, Rakesh Tikait told IANS: "We have not extended any support yet and we will soon confirm that through our official social media account as well."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.