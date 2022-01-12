UP Assembly Elections 2022: "We have pledged to make Akhilesh Yadav the next CM of UP" :Om Prakash Rajbhar

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, the Samaj Party chief called Akhilesh Yadav the next CM of the state. He also said that he and his supporters have pledged the SP chief as he is the upcoming CM of Uttar Pradesh.

Om Prakash Rajbhar in Luckow told the media that, he pledge to Akhilesh Yadav the next CM of Uttar Pradesh, he also revealed that the list of candidates of the SP-led alliance will be released according to phases. Om Prakash also clarifies that his party won't contest in the first and second phases.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7, and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.