UP Assembly Elections 2022: “We will take a call soon on Campaigning for Samajwadi Party" : KTR

TRS will take a call soon on campaigning for Samajwadi Party says, KTR. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday said that their party will soon be going to take a call on campaigning for the Samajwadi Party in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. “We will take a call soon after consultations,” he said.

On being asked about the mass exodus from BJP as three ministers and six MLAs left the party in the last two days, he said the current trend in Uttar Pradesh is towards Samajwadi Party, the party is ruling all over Uttar Pradesh right now.

Speaking on the same, Sharad Pawar also take a dig at BJP and said there is not a single day where leaders are not leaving BJP, Not a single day passes when BJP leader does not leave the party. Take UP, for example, 13 MLAs are leaving BJP to join another party. I have come to know that 4 BJP MLAs are leaving it today itself, said NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.