UP Assembly Elections 2022: Who will be the BJP candidate for Ayodhya constituency for UP polls?

As Samajwadi Party has fielded its candidate Pawan Pandey for the high-profile constituency, Ayodhya the BJP is still yet to declare its candidate for the constituency before the news were coming that Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi would be the candidate for Ayodhya but all the buzz stopped after the BJP nominated him for Gorakhpur Urban seat. The BSP and Congress are also yet to come out with the names of their candidates for Ayodhya.

BJP released the list of UP polls candidates, in which the current CM of UP, Yogi will contest from Gorakhpur, not from Ayodhya. Following Kesav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu in Prayagraj district, Sapna Kashyap from Charthawal, Mriganka Singh from Kairana, Atul Garg from Ghaziabad, and so on.

The BJP also announced that Out of the 107 candidates announced, there are 21 new faces in the party.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.