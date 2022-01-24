UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi gives clarification on "80 versus 20" remark

Earlier, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has called the elections in Uttar Pradesh an "80 versus 20 battle", in his recent comment on a religious divide. The BJP cited the number of votes in the ratio of Hindus and Muslims in UP, where assembly elections will be held next month. On being asked about the Brahmin votes in UP, in his recent interview with a private news channel, Yogi said "The contest has moved much ahead," the saffron-robed. "The fight is now 80 versus 20," he added.

Giving clarification on this matter Yogi in his recent interaction with the media portal said, "I have said that the polls will be fought between 80% and 20%. There are 80% of people who like UP state's policies - govt schemes, law, order, etc. They will favour BJP. Those who don't like schemes for poor, strict police action are in 20%. This fight has been happening since 2014, continued in 2017 and hence".

"The Opposition and the 20% are scared of BJP's re-election. Their dreams of destroying UP and creating riots are destroyed. We have never discriminated while implementing schemes for the poor, be it minorities, backward classes etc., and have never appeased anyone. We will continue this unbiased governance in the state," he added.

Meanwhile, The Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



