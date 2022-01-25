UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi hits out at Akhilesh Yadav over Pakistan remark

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi on Tuesday accused the Samajwadi Party of promoting gun culture in the nation he also pointed out Akhilesh Yadav over the Pakistan remark. In an interview, Akhilesh Yadav had said that India’s real enemy is China while Pakistan is a political enemy, which the BJP attacks for its “vote politics”. On which Yogi said “Those who do not think Pakistan is an enemy and consider Jinnah a friend, what can be said about their education and vision. They call themselves socialists but the truth is that ‘tamanchawad’ (gun culture) is running in their veins."

जिन्हें पाकिस्तान दुश्मन नहीं लगता, जिन्ना दोस्त लगता है। उनकी शिक्षा-दीक्षा और दृष्टि पर क्या ही कहा जाए।



वे स्वयं को समाजवादी कहते हैं, लेकिन सत्य यही है कि इनके नस-नस में 'तमंचावाद' दौड़ रहा है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.