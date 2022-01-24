UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi hits out at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, says he is a big man's son

Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi in his latest interaction with media commented on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said "SP has been in government four times. Akhilesh Yadav has been CM from 2012 to 17 and yet everyone knows what is the state of SP in UP. If he had done some development for poor, backward classes in his reign, SP would not be in such a sorry state. 18,000 houses were sanctioned, but not one house was built. We have given lakhs of houses for poor via PM Awas scheme and CM scheme".

"Our view is clearly with poor, farmers, backward communities. They (SP) are with those removed Hindus from Kairana, Taliban sympathizers, mafias and goons" he added.

He also questioned on SP chief and asked, "Why does Akhilesh ji not talk about development we have done? He must not know. He is a big man's son. He gets up late in the afternoon, gets dressed, and then cycles. You must have also interviewed him late."



Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.