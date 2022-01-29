UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi in Baghpat pointed out on opposition says, 'Before 2017 women's safety was in danger'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath while interacting in Baghpat pointed out the government before 2017 and said that women's safety was in danger at that time "How was the (law and order) situation before 2017? Women's safety was in danger, so much so that girls could not go to schools and Mulayam Singh Ji would say: boys make mistakes. Their sympathy is not with women & youth."

"There is a competition between SP and BSP to give tickets to the biggest criminal. If these criminals become MLA, they will produce guns, not flowers and there is only one way to treat them: JCB and bulldozer" he added.

Earlier today Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a dig at Samajwadi Party saying that his party built a Haj House, while a Mansarovar Bhawan was constructed in Ghaziabad under the BJP's rule. "The previous government of Uttar Pradesh had built a Haj House in Ghaziabad. The BJP government has constructed a Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad with state-of-the-art facilities at a cost of Rs 94 crore. Giving respect to the faith, this building is a great gift for the devotees. The difference is clear," Adityanath tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.