UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi is thankful to BJP and PM Modi for fielding him from the Gorakhpur constituency

After so many trolls and discussions, the current CM of UP, Yogi finally give opened up about his name for the Gorakhpur constituency. BJP recently released the list of its candidate for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in which Yogi is contesting from Gorakhpur constituency rather than Ayodhya after which many opposition leaders commented on Yogi's name from Gorakhpur, now Yogi finally released a statement on it, Yogi said he is thankful for BJP to give him a seat from Gorakhpur constituency "I am thankful to PM Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Central Parliamentary committee for fielding me from the Gorakhpur constituency. BJP works on the model of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. BJP will form govt in UP with the full majority" said UP chief minister Yogi.

Before this SP chief Akhilesh Yadav commented on Yogi's name from Gorakhpur, said "I'm thankful to BJP. They have sent him home even before (polls), though people would have done it... Speculation was rife over Yogi Adityanath contesting from Ayodhya, Prayagraj."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.