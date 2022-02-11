UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi to bring Mumbai film city in Uttar Pradesh state

UP CM Yogi in Kasganj Uttar Pradesh on Friday said, that BJP is bringing Mumbai film city in UP, “We are bringing Mumbai’s film city here. Youth will get the opportunity to work in the films. We’ve also decided to build an academy in the memory of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. We have provided welfare schemes to all without any discrimination,” Yogi said.

Earlier, today Yogi Adityanath during an election rally in Budaun Uttar Pradesh said "Our 'double engine' government works at double the speed of other governments. During Covid19, where was the brother-sister duo? Was 'Behenji' present amongst you all? Only BJP worked for people of the State."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura. The voting, which will conclude at 6:00 pm today, is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres.

As many as 623 candidates were in the fray on 58 assembly seats. The main battle in this election was between BJP and Samajwadi Party. Other political parties, including the BSP and the Congress, are also expected to be in a strong position in some seats.