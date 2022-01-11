UP Assembly Elections 2022: 'Yogi will become PM candidate' says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Ahead of the Assembly Elections 2022 the politicians and leaders are doing everything they can do to win the elections, many of them are also passing several statements on each other. Now SP Cheif Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections said, that UP Cheif Minister Yogi will be the next president if he wins this assembly election.

He also made a remark on BJP and said this is what the party always do, on being asked what if Yogi Adityanath returns to power, keeping him out for 10 years straight, to which SP chief replied, "Toh phir woh Pradhan Mantri ke dawedar ho jayenge, Ye BJP wale soch lein"

The Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in 7 phases from February 10, 2022, and the counting will be done on 10th March along with other four states, said the Election Commission. This time in Uttar Pradesh there is competition between four parties, ruling BJP, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, the Congress, and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party. But now the news is also coming that Mayawati will not contest in the elections.

SP chief also targeted BJP and said women are not safe there in Uttar Pradesh referring to the Hathras and the Unnao cases.

"Women are unsafe in UP the most. Will Hathras, Unnao incidents be forgotten? Check NCRB data. This state has IPS absconding. The state has reported the most cases riots, violence, rape, and eve-teasing," Akhilesh Yadav said.