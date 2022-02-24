UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yogiji has run the administration in a way that we cannot see even one 'Bahubali': Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Bahraich praised Yogi and said "Yogiji has run the administration in a way that we cannot see even one 'Bahubali' (strongman goons), now there's only 'Bajrangbali' everywhere."

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the rally in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh said "Three phases of UP polls have ended& BSP, Samajwadi Party has been wiped out completely...3 phases have done the work of laying the foundation of BJP govt with more than 300 seats. In the next phases, this majority is to be made grander."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.