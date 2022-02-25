UP Assembly Elections 2022: You (public) are responsible for your circumstances: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in the Amethi rally, said "You (public) are responsible for your circumstances. You get astray & vote with your eyes closed. Your vote is a very big responsibilty, choose wisely as you may regret for the next 5 years. It's time for your development."

Slamming PM Modi she said "| PM Modi said he didn't know about the stray cattle menace, what was he doing for 5 years? He's aware of the war in Ukraine, he was aware of the US President's cough during COVID, but he was not cognizant of this farmers' problem?"

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.



