UP Assembly Elections 2022: Youth study & prepare for jobs but BJP govt made you sit at home: Sonia Gandhi

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh's fourth phase assembly elections, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi campaigned for her party, she said "These polls are important for you as for 5 yrs you saw a govt that did nothing except create differences among you. Farmers grow crops with a lot of hard work. You neither got paid nor received fertilizers, not even irrigation facilities."



Slamming BJP she said, "Youth study & prepare for jobs but BJP govt made you sit at home. 12 lakh govt jobs are vacant but you've not been given jobs. Prices of petrol, diesel, LPG, mustard oil are skyrocketing, it has become difficult for people to run their household."

"During the lockdown, your business was closed. You suffered the pain of walking for miles. But Modi-Yogi govt acted irresponsibly & turned their faces away from you and closed their eyes, despite your pain. Govt didn't provide you with any relief" the leader added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.