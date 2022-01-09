UP Assembly polls: BSP to finalize candidates in Mayawati's high-level meeting today

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will chair a high-level meet of party officials in Lucknow on Sunday to finalize the party's candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

"Assembly polls in all the five states must be held peacefully. Police administration must work without bias. The people of Uttar Pradesh should vote for development. Our party will follow all guidelines of EC. I will chair a high-level meeting of party officials today regarding the final selection of candidates," said Mayawati while addressing a press conference here today.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced poll dates for five states with Uttar Pradesh going for a seven-phase assembly election from February 10.

The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10.

In the wake of the COVID-19 surge, the Commission directed that no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15, however, further rallies and election campaign meetings will be allowed only in earmarked places and with prior permissions of district administration.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor