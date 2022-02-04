UP Assembly polls: CM Yogi Adityanath declares assets worth Rs 1.54 cr in election affidavit

Ahead of Assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday declared assets worth Rs 1,54,94,054 in his election affidavit which includes cash in hand, the balance of bank accounts, and fixed deposits.

Accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday filed his nomination papers as a BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Urban constituency for the state assembly elections.

Chief Minister Yogi also declared in the affidavit that he owns a gold earring weighing 20 gm worth Rs 49,000 and a gold chain with Rudraksha weighing 10 gm worth Rs 20,000. He carries a smartphone having a price of Rs 12,000.

The affidavit said Yogi Adityanath owns a revolver worth Rs 1,00,000 and a rifle worth Rs 80,000. He also declared that there is no vehicle registered in his name.

Explaining about earnings in the last five years, Yogi Adityanath declared in his affidavit that his income was Rs 13,20,653 in the FY 2020-21, Rs 15,68,799 in FY 2019-20, Rs 18,27,639 in FY 2018-19, Rs 14,38,670 in FY 2017-18 and Rs 8,40,998 in FY 2016-17.

In his affidavit, the chief minister said he does not own any agricultural or non-agricultural property. He said he does not have any liabilities.

Yogi Adityanath holds a Bachelor's degree in Science.

Notably, Yogi Adityanath, a five-time MP from Gorakhpur, is contesting the assembly elections for the first time. The polling in the Gorakhpur Urban seat will be held on March 3 during the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath offered prayers at Gorakhnath temple, ahead of filing nomination for the state Assembly election.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor