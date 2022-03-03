UP Assembly polls: I have full faith that Purvanchal will wipe out BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday exuded confidence over his victory in Purvanchal and said that people will "wipe out Bharatiya Janata Party" from the region.

The SP chief also assured the development of Purvanchal if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Varanasi today, Yadav said, "I have full faith that Purvanchal will wipe out BJP. I assure the people of Purvanchal that when the Samajwadi government is formed, we will ensure the development of Purvanchal."

Earlier in the day, Yadav termed Uttar Pradesh polls "election of UP's future" and assured the employment opportunities for Army if SP voted to power in the state.

"This is the election of UP's future. It is also an election to decide whether democracy will be saved or not. When our government will come, along with police recruitments, we'll also ensure that recruitments for Army are done," he stated.

Polling for the sixth phase is being held for 57 Assembly constituencies spread across 10 districts, including Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, and Kushinagar among others.

Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

