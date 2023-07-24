UP ATS arrests 40 Rohingyas in Mathura

Mathura (UP), July 24 The Uttar Pradesh Police's ATS has arrested 40 Rohingya Muslims in Mathura, officials said on Monday.

All of them were living with their families in a colony and also had taken a farm on rent.

The action comes ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s proposed visit to Mathura on July 26.

The arrested persons have been taken to Jaint police station, where they are being interrogated. During interrogation, these people could not show any valid document. They revealed that they were used to buy garbage from hotels and sell it.

According to ATS sources, they had received information that Rohingya Muslims have been living in Alhepur village for a long time.

On the instructions of SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey, SP City Martand Pratap Singh reached the spot with the police force. The entire operation was kept confidential.

