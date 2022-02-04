UP best state tableau at R-Day parade 2022

New Delhi, Feb 4 Uttar Pradesh has been selected as the best state tableau at the Republic Day parade this year and the Indian Navy marching contingent has been adjudged as the best marching contingent among the three Services, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

Three panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performance of the marching contingents from the three Services, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), other Auxiliary forces and tableaux from various states and Union Territories (UTs) and Central Ministries and Departments.

On the basis of the assessment of the panels, the Indian Navy marching contingent was adjudged as the best marching contingent among the three Services.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been named as the best marching contingent among CAPF/other auxiliary forces.

The tableau of Uttar Pradesh was selected as the best tableau among the 12 states/UTs which participated in the Republic Day parade on January 26. The tableau of Uttar Pradesh was based on the theme 'One District One Product' and Kashi Vishwanath Dham'.

The second place went to Karnataka for its tableau based on 'Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts'. The third position went to Meghalaya for its tableau on 'Meghalaya's 50 years of Statehood and its tribute to women-led cooperative societies & SHGs'.

The tableaux of Ministry of Education and Ministry of Civil Aviation have been declared as the joint winners in the category of Central Ministries and Departments. The theme of the tableau of Ministry of Education & Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship was 'National Education Policy', while the tableau of the Ministry of Civil Aviation was based on the theme 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik'.

Nine tableaux of Central Ministries and Departments had participated in the parade.

The tableaux of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (CPWD), based on the theme 'Subhash @125' and the 'Vande Bharatam' dance group have been selected for the special prize category.

In addition, for the first time, the general public was invited to vote for the best marching contingents and best tableaux in the popular choice category through the MyGov platform. The online poll was conducted between January 25-31, 2022.

As per popular choice, the marching contingent of the Indian Air Force has been picked as the best marching contingent among the three Services.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) received maximum votes on MyGov as the best marching contingent among CAPF/other auxiliary forces.

Maharashtra was voted as the best tableau among the States/UTs in the popular choice category. The tableau of Maharashtra was based on the theme 'Biodiversity and State Bio-symbols of Maharashtra'.

The second place went to Uttar Pradesh (popular choice), while the tableau of Jammu and Kashmir, on the theme 'Changing face of Jammu & Kashmir', finished third.

The tableau of the Ministry of Communication and Department of Posts was adjudged as the best tableau among Central Ministries/Departments based on people's selection. The theme of this tableau was 'India Post: 75 years @ Resolve - Women Empowerment'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor