UP CM Yogi Adityanath to discuss govt formation with BJP leadership in Delhi today

Ahead of the government formation after the poll verdict, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit the national capital today to hold consultations with the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Chief Minister is likely to discuss the dates for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in the state along with the new Cabinet with the top brass of the BJP.

Yogi will leave for the Hindon airport from Lucknow at 8 am, from where he will travel to Delhi by road.

He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh during his visit to the national capital.

The BJP won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with a clear majority for the second consecutive term.

Following the massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Adityanath on Friday held a meeting with his ministerial colleagues at the party office in Lucknow. Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes in the recently-concluded UP Assembly elections.

Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor