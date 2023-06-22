UP CM Yogi attends mass marriage program under 'Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana' in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a mass marriage program organised under 'Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana' at Champa Devi Park in Gorakhpur on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi directed the officials to get Ayushman Health Cards made for those needy persons who have been deprived of the facility so far, on a priority basis.

Listening to the problems of around 700 people during the Janata Darshan held outside Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan at Gorakhnath Temple on Thursday, CM Yogi said, "Protecting public health is our responsibility, so money should not be an obstacle in anyone's treatment.

"For those whose Ayushman cards have not been made, better arrangements should be made in the medical college for their treatment, and if needed, an estimate for treatment in the higher centre should be prepared and made available to the government so that funds could be released from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund for their treatment as soon as possible," he added.

The Chief Minister reached out to the people and after listening to their issues referred their applications to the concerned authorities and reassured them of a satisfactory and just solution.

People from other districts had also come for public darshan. The Chief Minister assured the people who came to the Janata Darshan seeking financial assistance for the treatment of serious diseases that there would be no dearth of funds for their treatment.

"After taking the estimate from the concerned hospital, it should be made available to the Chief Minister's office after completing the process. The assistance amount will be released immediately from the Discretionary Fund", he said.

On complaints related to police and revenue, the Chief Minister said that the officers should ensure the solution of the problem at the district level itself. He also said that any kind of negligence in resolving their problems will not be tolerated.

"A fair solution to every person's problem with full commitment and transparency is the topmost priority of the administration and negligent officials will be punished. The officers should sensitively listen to the problems of the people and ensure quality, quick solutions," he said.

The Chief Minister also visited the cowshed on temple premises and did 'goseva' (taking care of cows). He affectionately called the cows by their names, and the cows came running to him. The CM then fed them jaggery.

