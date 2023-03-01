UP court acquits Union Minister SP Singh Baghel in 7-yr-old case

Agra (Uttar Pradesh), March 1 A special MP-MLA court has acquitted Union Minister of State S.P. Singh Baghel after almost seven years in a case of violation of the section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court also acquitted former MP Prabhudayal Katheria and former MLA Ram Pratap Singh.

The Etmadpur police station in Agra had registered a case against the leaders over defiance of a notice issued to them.

The police had issued the notice against Mahapanchayat organised on April 8, 2016.

The leaders allegedly carried out the Mahapanchayat, following which the police initiated proceedings against 11 people, including the three leaders.

The leaders were acquitted due to a lack of evidence as the prosecution could not call any independent witnesses to prove its charge nor was such a witness named in the charge sheet.

Moreover, the plaintiff in the above-mentioned case had passed away, and the court found inconsistencies in the statements of all the prosecution witnesses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor