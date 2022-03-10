UP Election Results: SP trails behind; Where exactly did Akhilesh go wrong?

The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has begun and now, after nearly three hours, the trend says BJP is leading with 269 seats. SP is leading with 121 seats, BSP with 05, Congress with 03 and others with 3.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leading from Gorakhpur city assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Therefore, there is a possibility of BJP coming to power in UP again.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who initially claimed to win more than 400 seats in UP and then more than 300, has been rejected by the people. Where exactly did Akhilesh go wrong? That he has been rejected by the people of UP for the second time.

In UP, the BJP is currently leading with 269 seats. Therefore, Yogi Adityanath is likely to be sworn in as Chief Minister again. However, it has to be said that Akhilesh Yadav did not succeed in establishing power in UP even this time. Because at present BJP is ahead of majority.

In election campaigns and rallies, Akhilesh Yadav had confidently claimed that he would form a SP government this time. Initially, Akhilesh Yadav had given a slogan of 400 par. However, he later claimed to win more than 300 seats. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav's rallies were also crowded. However, it is clear from the trends that the crowd was not converted into votes. The SP's manifesto was also discussed at this time. During the campaign, Akhilesh also targeted BJP and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. While criticizing, Akhilesh left no stone unturned. However, now all his claims seem to be falling apart. On the other hand, SP president Akhilesh Yadav has maintained a strong lead in the Karhal constituency.

Even in the exit polls two days ago, it was said that the BJP would win the most seats. After that, Akhilesh Yadav also raised question marks on EVM. After that BJP also attacked Akhilesh. Meanwhile, voters in UP have responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call. He had appealed to the people of Uttar Pradesh to reject the politics of dynasty. It seems that the voters have responded.

