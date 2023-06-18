UP govt orders probe into reports of 44 deaths due to heats stroke

Lucknow, June 18 The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a probe after it was reported that at least 44 people, admitted to the district hospital in Ballia, died between June 15 and 16 with scorching heat aggravating their pre-existing ailments.

Officials said that most of the patients were over the age of 60.

A senior government spokesman said, "Uttar Pradesh government has launched a probe into the deaths. Two director level officers from Lucknow have been sent to the district."

The Chief Medical Superintendent of Ballia district hospital, Diwakar Singh, has been transferred, the official said.

On Saturday, Singh had said that the district has been reeling from sweltering heat. "Increased heat poses a problem for all. But in such weather conditions, the problem increases more for the people suffering from diseases like blood pressure, bronchial asthma, as these ailments aggravate."

While 23 people died on June 15, 11 others died till the afternoon of June 16, a statement issued by district health department said.

Later, however, 10 more people died on Friday, a senior official at the hospital said.

"In the last over 50 hours, 44 deaths have been reported," the official said.

On Saturday, the district recorded a maximum temperature of 43 degree C, five degrees above normal and a relative humidity of 25 per cent, aggravating the impact of heat.

This means that the Heat Index (HI), known more commonly as "real feel" temperature, stood at 47 degree C, according to calculation employing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) calculator to find out heat index based on relative humidity and temperature.

HI depicts what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature and wind speed. It is commonly used to assess the risk of heat-related illnesses and heat stress. Prolonged exposure to a heat index between 40-54oC is associated with heatstroke.

According to India Meteorological Department, Ballia recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degree C (also five degrees above normal) on June 16, and 42 degree C on June 15.

