UP govt suffering from 'mental bankruptcy': Bhupesh Baghel

Pratapgarh, Feb 23 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on BJP while campaigning for the Congress candidate in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh. He said that the state government has "nothing to say or do as it is suffering from mental bankruptcy".

Addressing a public meeting the Baghel asked, "How long the people of Uttar Pradesh will vote on the basis of caste and religion instead of voting for their own agenda."

He urged the people to vote for "those" who fight for common man's cause and said that the "Congress is the only party which is raising the common man's issues".

Targeting the Uttar Pradesh government on MSP and stray animals, Baghel said that the stray animals "have been left to ruin crops due to vote politics".

Farmers in the state are "not getting price" for their crops, he added.

"BJP just creates trouble whereas the Congress gives solution and formulate policies," the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister asserted.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister's 'charbi nikalna' remark, Baghel said that businesses in the state have "ruined", there is "recession" all around and the government is talking about "eliminating arrogance and using sticks".

Raising questions on the achievements of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in last five years, he claimed that traders, youth, farmers and Dalits are angry with the state government.

Baghel said that the BJP "follows divide and rule policy of Britishers" and believes in "dividing people in the name of religion and caste".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor