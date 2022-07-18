UP Police announce reward on Ex-BSP minister, sons

Meerut, July 18 The Meerut police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Yakub Qureshi and his two sons.

The development comes a day after police attached their properties worth more than Rs 100 crore in an ongoing probe against the alleged recovery of 2,000 quintal meat.

According to police, the meat was "illegally" kept inside the meat plant of Qureshi, a former UP minister.

"We have announced a cash reward for bringing Qureshi and his sons Mohd Imran and Firoz into our custody. Before this, we had issued non-bailable warrants against Qureshi and 13 others, including his wife and sons," SP city Vineet Bhatnagar said.

Earlier, on March 31, a raid was conducted at Qureshi's meat plant.

During the raid, processed meat, weighing roughly 2,000 quintals, was found on the premises. Subsequently, the meat, worth Rs 5 crore, was destroyed and a case was filed against 17 people as the factory was allegedly operating despite the expiry of its licence.

Following the raid at the meat plant, a hospital owned by Qureshi was also searched and sealed by a district health team for allegedly "running the premises without renewing its registration".

