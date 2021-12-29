UP Police arrests five SP workers for conspiring to disrupt law, order situation during PM Modi's Kanpur visit

Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested five Samajwadi Party (SP) workers from Kanpur for conspiring to create disruption during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city yesterday.

Police said that five SP workers were involved in the attempt to disrupt the law and order situation in Kanpur during Prime Minister's visit. Police said the persons tried to burn effigies and vandalize cars. Police arrested five persons so far while the search for the remaining is still underway.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party suspended the five members for their alleged involvement in the incident.

"On the orders of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, the party has expelled the five named from its membership for their alleged involvement in the Kanpur incident on December 28," reads SP's press release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and participated in the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor