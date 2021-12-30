UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav hit back at Shah for using acronyms, says People will bring BJP's rule to end in 2022

Taking a jibe on the acronyms used by Union Home Minister Amit Shah against the Samajwadi Party's regime in Uttar Pradesh, the party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the people will bring an end to the BJP's rule in 2022 Assembly polls.

"When UP and the country is going through the phase of starvation, unemployment, inflation and mismanagement, the BJP leaders are engaged in making childish and immature acronyms for ABCD and combining alphabets. This will not put an end to starvation and unemployment in the country," the SP chief tweeted in Hindi.

"The people will put an end to the BJP regime in 2022 Assembly polls," he added.

This comes as Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a public rally in the state, coined 'NIZAM' acronym to describe Samajwadi Party's rule under Akhilesh Yadav referring to Muslim leaders of Congress, BSP and SP and pitted it against the development model of Bharatiya Janat Party.

Addressing a public rally here, Shah said, "NIZAM means governance but for Akhilesh Yadav, it means N for 'Nasimuddin Siddiqui', I for 'Imran Masood', Z for 'Azam Khan', and M for 'Mukhtar Ansari'. I want to ask people whether they want Akhilesh's Nizam or Yogi-Modi's development Nizam?"

Shah also stated that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party used to rule over three P's which stands for - Parivaarwaad (Nepotism), Pakshpaat (Partiality) and Palayan (Migration).

The Union Minister, earlier on Wednesday had said, "The ABCD of the Samajwadi Party is reverse. For them, 'A' means 'apradh and aatank' (crime and terror), 'B' stands for 'bhai-bhatijavad' (nepotism), 'C' means 'corruption' and 'D' is 'danga' (riot). BJP has put an end to this ABCD."

Shah is addressing rallies in the state as part of BJP's campaign for assembly polls.

( With inputs from ANI )

