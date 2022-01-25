UP polls: BJP OBC Morcha to hold indoor meetings in every Assembly constituency

After the Election Commission of India allowed the conduct of indoor meetings in the presence of 500 people, the Bharatiya Janata Party OBC Morcha has decided to field workers in every Assembly constituency for Uttar Pradesh elections.

BJP OBC Morcha has announced that they would hold indoor meetings in every Assembly constituency with 300 people.

Speaking to ANI, President of OBC Morcha, Lakshman said, "We have made our Morcha team in UP. We have decided that following the guidelines of the Election Commission, we will campaign from door-to-door in every assembly constituency."

Lauding the work done by the state and the Central government, he said that no other government has worked for the backward classes the way that the Modi-Yogi duo has worked.

"The amount of work that has been done under the Modi and Yogi government for the backward classes, such work has hardly been done. We would go among people based on the work that we have done for them and urge them to re-elect the double-engine government.

Lakshman further hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that only a few family members had developed under his governance.

"In his government, only a few family members have developed in the name of backwards," he said.

Talking about the leaders who left the BJP, he said, "They wanted tickets for their family members. This will not work in the BJP. This is only possible in Samajwadi Party and Congress, that is why they have left.

The 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases will polling to be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

