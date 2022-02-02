UP polls: Congress fields gangster Vikas Dubey's relative from Kalyanpur seat in Kanpur

Congress has fielded a relative of slain gangster Vikas Dubey in Kalyanpur constituency in Kanpur which will go to polls in the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Congress candidate Neha Tiwari on Tuesday filed a nomination from Kalyanpur. She has replaced her mother Gayatri Tiwari, whose name was announced earlier by the party.

Neha Tiwari is the sister of Khushi Dubey who is the wife of Amar Dubey, brother of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police.

[{a1d53873-82a3-4ed2-addc-2c1473b3ba8d:intradmin/neha_tiwari_1.jpg}]

"I am doing this to help my sister (Khushi Dubey) get justice, we will take Khushi Dubey's fight forward," Tiwari told ANI.

"Some people had removed Gayatri Tiwari's name from the voter list under a conspiracy, due to which Gayatri Tiwari could not contest the election. Gayatri Tiwari's elder daughter Neha Tiwari had to come to contest the elections, for which consent was given in the Congress party last night," said Neha Tiwari's lawyer Durgesh Mani Tripathi.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase of polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor