UP polls: Modi govt put COVID-19 jinn in a bottle: Yogi Adityanath

Taking potshots at previous governments in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that those who are inauspicious for the development of the state will automatically vanish once the bell made in Jalesar starts ringing inside the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also said that PM Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre successfully "put the COVID-19 jinn in a bottle".

The Chief Minister was addressing a public rally in Jalesar of Uttar Pradesh's Etah district.

"A 2,100 quintal bell will be installed in the Ram mandir. It is a belief that whenever the bells made in Jalesar ring inside temples, whatever is inauspicious vanishes," said the Chief Minister.

Highlighting the role of Etah in India's freedom movement, Adityanath said it was ironic that the district which played such a huge role in the country's Independence struggle could not get proper healthcare facilities and medical colleges for more than 70 years.

"But now I can proudly say that a medical college named after freedom fighter Avantibai Lodhi has come up in the district," added the Chief Minister.

He highlighted that the district played a big role in the freedom movement of the country.

Adityanath said that before 2017, power-sponsored mafias and criminals used to dominate the district.

"Be it Congress, SP or BSP, they had no sympathy for the poor, farmers, medium and small enterprises (MSMEs). They did not do anything for them, did not waive farmers' debts, did not build toilets, houses for the poor, and healthcare facilities were not provided either. Their sympathy was only with mafias and criminals. Have you not seen the government's bulldozer run over such mafias and criminals after 2017 and their wealth being seized?" added Adityanath.

Highlighting the success of the state in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that through great management, the state has put the 'Jinn' of COVID-19 inside a bottle in such a way that thousands are gathered at the spot for the rally and the virus is nowhere to be found".

"In the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, free tests, treatments, vaccines were given. A double supply of ration was given to the poor as well," he added.

He also said that water will be provided to farmers for free during the next five years and work in that direction has started. "We will provide sweet water instead of saline water. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, pure drinking water will be given to all to keep people healthy," he added.

Highlighting the government's efforts in Etah district, Adityanath said that debt of 64,000 farmers was waived off in the district while 2.87 lakh farmers had received benefits of the PM-KISAN scheme.

"In Etah, 11,500 physically challenged people, 23,700 widows, and over 40,000 senior citizens are getting pensions of Rs 12,000 yearly, and 43.5 lakh houses have been given to poor in the state and over 22000 poor in the district have been given houses," he added.

Polling was conducted in Uttar Pradesh on February 10 for the first phase of the Assembly elections. The next phase polling will take place on February 14, followed by February 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7, for the other five phases. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor