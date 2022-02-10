UP polls Phase-1: 7.95% voting in first two hours

New Delhi, Feb 10 The first phase polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday saw 7.95 per cent voting till 9 a.m., according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"Phase I has seen 7.95 per cent polling till 9.00 a.m.," said the ECI statement.

Agra saw 7.64 per cent, Aligarh 8.39 per cent, Baghpat 8.93 per cent, Bulandshahar 7.72 per cent, Gautam Buddha Nagar saw 8.07 per cent, Ghaziabad 6.85 per cent, Hapur 8.18 per cent, Mathura 8.23 per cent, Meerut 8.68 per cent, Muzaffarnagar 7.97 per cent and Shamli saw 7.67 per cent, the EC statistics showed.

Of the total 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, voting for 58 seats of the phase I of the seven phase elections started on Thursday.

There are a total of 634 candidates in fray, 73 of them women. As many as 2.28 crore voters (1.04 of them female) will exercise their franchise at 26,027 polling booths across 10,853 polling stations in 11 districts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor