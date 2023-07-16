“UPA stands for utpidan, pakshpat, atyachar”: JP Nadda

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 16 : Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress saying that UPA stands for "utpidan, pakshpat and atyachar" (oppression, biasedness and atrocity” while his party is trying to protect the culture.

“We are trying to protect the culture and do development work, but there is an obstacle in that development, that is oppression, tyranny, favouritism and corruption within the Rajasthan government by CM Ashok Gehlot. In UPA - U stands for oppressive government. P - partisan government. A-tyrannical government,” Nadda said while addressing a public gathering in Jairpur.

Addressing a rally after launching the BJP's "Nahi Sahega Rajasthan" campaign against the Congress government, Nadda called the Ashok Gehlot government a rule of “loot”.

“This government loots and tortures people and has broken all records of atrocities against Dalits, tribals, women, children and the poor. This is a government of looters, atrocities and misrule,” he added.

He further claimed that more than 8,000 cases have been registered against Dalits here in 2022.

“In 2022 alone, more than 8,000 cases have been registered against Dalits here. The Rajasthan government has done the work of demolishing the houses of refugees from Pakistan with bulldozers in furtherance of favouritism and vote bank politics. The Gehlot government is also doing the work of settling Rohingyas here,” the BJP President said.

He further said that the Gehlot government has no right to be in power even for a minute.

“Now-a-days a new scam is being done by the opposition, that is PDA i.e. Patriotic Democratic Alliance whereas I call PDA as Protection Of Dynasties Alliance i.e. it is a way to save familyism,” Nadda said.

Nadda further said that his party will come to the power in the state when the assembly polls which are scheduled to take place at the end of the year will be conducted.

“We have decided that under the 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan' campaign, we will work to reach 2 crore people, convey the message of the party to the public and a corruption-free, development-oriented government will be formed in Rajasthan,” he said.

