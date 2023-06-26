UP's exports have increased 400 times in last 4 years: CM

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off containers filled with GI-tagged (Geographical Indication tag) Banarasi Langda mangoes, green chillies and other vegetables from the Integrated Pack House for export on Monday.

Adityanath said the farmers of Uttar Pradesh contribute 20 per cent of foodgrains produced in the entire country.

"India is rich in fertile land as compared to other countries. In the last three to four years, exports from Uttar Pradesh have increased 400 times. UP alone exports products worth more than Rs 19,000 crore rupees and the target is to double the figure. The income of farmers has more than doubled in the last nine years. Uttar Pradesh will play an important role in making the country's economy USD 5 trillion," the CM said.

"India is achieving new heights of development and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister worked on connecting farmers with various schemes and doubling their income as soon as he came into power in 2014," he added.

"In these 9 years, work was done on Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Per Drop More Crop Campaign, MSP etc. From the year 2018, every farmer is getting the benefit of MSP one and a half times more than the cost. Besides, Rs 6,000 is being transferred to farmers' bank accounts under Prime Minister's Kisan Samman Nidhi," he said.

Farmers are getting a good domestic market and pack houses have started to take their produce to international markets, he pointed out.

Now, along with the facility of container and cargo through the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the state government is also taking the program forward, he said.

He informed that the arrangement has been made in collaboration with APEDA to send the agricultural products of the farmers to foreign countries through pack houses. Farmers of Varanasi are benefiting from the cargo facility from the year 2020. Agricultural products of the country have got global recognition, he added.

He further informed that from 2020, fresh vegetables, fruits and other agricultural products are being sent to Delhi and now this facility has also started from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport of Varanasi.

"Now agricultural products will also be sent to foreign countries by ships. It is a matter of great pleasure that due to the efforts of APEDA and the Uttar Pradesh government, today our agricultural products are gaining a place in the global market too. According to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh will play an important role in making the country's economy USD 5 trillion," the CM said.

The CM flagged off Banarasi Langda mangoes for Dubai from the Karkhiyaon Agro Park pack house. The three containers carried Banarasi Langda mangoes, green chillies and other vegetables from Ghazipur and other adjoining districts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor