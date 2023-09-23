US auto strike spreads to 38 GM, Stellantis NV parts distribution centers

Chicago, Sep 23 The United Auto Workers (UAW) has expanded its strike against the big three US automakers to 38 General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV parts distribution centers across the US, bringing the total factories on strike up to 41.

Ford Motor Co. is spared from the expansion of the strike as its negotiations with the union will continue.

Some 5,600 workers at those facilities spanning 20 states walked off their jobs on Friday, joining the 12,700 workers already on UAW's strike, said UAW President Shawn Fain during a Facebook live event, Xinhua news agency reported.

This expansion has taken the strike nationwide, Fain said. "We will be everywhere, from California to Massachusetts, from Oregon to Florida. And we will keep going, keep organizing, and keep expanding the Stand-Up Strike as necessary."

The union's strike originally just targeted three plants, namely Ford's Wayne Assembly Plant in Michigan, GM's Wentzville Assembly in Missouri and Stellantis' Toledo Jeep plant in Ohio. This is the first time in its 88-year history for the union to strike against all Big Three U.S. automakers.

GM has idled its Fairfax plant in Kansas where 2,000 hourly employees work, as a result of the impact of the UAW strike at its Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri. Stellantis on Wednesday laid off 68 workers at its machining plant as a result of a strike at its Toledo Jeep plant in Ohio. Ford laid off about 600 workers last week at its Wayne plant.

After almost a week of negotiations, it appears the union and the Big Three are still far apart on some key issues, The Detroit News reported Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor