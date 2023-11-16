US Congress passes stopgap spending bill ahead of govt shutdown deadline

Washington, Nov 16 The US Congress on Thursday approved a stopgap spending bill, averting a government shutdown just two days before funding expired for federal agencies.

The Senate voted 87-11 to pass the bill, one day after the measure cleared the House in a 336-95 vote, rpeorts Xinhua news agency.

The bill would extend funding for some agencies and programs at current levels until January 19, 2024 and others through February 2, 2024, without major funding cuts that Republican conservatives had demanded.

The bill does not include additional aid for the war-torn countries Israel and Ukraine, which has been a point of contention among lawmakers.

The legislation marks an early success for Mike Johnson, who was elected the speaker of the House in late October following three weeks of chaos as Republicans struggled to find a replacement after the historical ouster of Kevin McCarthy.

The bill will next go to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it soon.

