US continues to see Russia prepare for Ukraine invasion

New Delhi, Feb 21 The US continues to see Russia making moves in the field that are consistent with preparations to invade Ukraine, CNN reported.

One US official familiar with latest intelligence inputs says military preparations continue unabated, and there has been "no slow down."

Those "tactical indicators" that Russian forces in the field are doing are what they would be doing "if they were told to invade", another US official said.

The US is now looking for "larger actions" beyond field activity that would indicate the upcoming kinetic activity on a wider scale, the official said, as per the report.

Other indicators, such as electronic jamming and widespread cyberattacks, have not yet been observed, according to multiple sources. The sources cautioned that orders can always be withdrawn or that it could be misinformation meant to confuse and mislead the US and allies.

On Sunday, CNN had reported that the US has intelligence indicating orders have been sent to Russian commanders to proceed with an attack on Ukraine, according to two US officials and another source familiar with the US intelligence.

The intelligence regarding the order to tactical commanders and intelligence operatives is one of several indicators the US is watching to assess if Russian preparations have entered their final stages for a potential invasion, the report said.

