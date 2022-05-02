US has 'no place' in the Gulf: Iran's top commander

Tehran, May 2 A top Iranian commander has said that the US has no place in the Gulf as regional countries can ensure their own security, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The remarks were made by Alireza Tangsiri, naval commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), who also warned that any country seeking to jeopardise Iran's interests in the Gulf will receive "a crushing and regretting response", Xinhua news agency reported.

"Iran has repeatedly conveyed its message of peace and friendship to its southern neighbors that the region is capable of guaranteeing its security," he said.

The IRGC Navy forces are constantly, actively and effectively present in the Strait of Hormuz and northern part of the Gulf and, in view of their full intelligence dominance, are monitoring all movements in the region, the Iranian commander noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor