US NSA Sullivan meets Netanyahu in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv, Dec 15 US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his War Cabinet members here on Thursday.

Netanyahu thanked Sullivan for the US' support to Israel in its war against Hamas.

The Prime Minister‘s Office in a statement said that Netanyahu and Sullivan discussed the continuation of the Israel-Hamas war until victory and the achievement of the common goals.

They also discussed the elimination of Hamas, the release of all the hostages, the dismantling of Hamas' military capabilities, and the end of its rule in Gaza.

Discussions on continued humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza and the threat of Hezbollah in Northern Israel were also held between them.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz, IDF chief Herzi Halevi, Shas head Aryeh Deri, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, Netanyahu’s Chief of Staff Tzachi Braverman, Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, and Israel’s ambassador to the US Mike Herzog were among those at the meeting.

The US side was represented by the President’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Brett McGurk, the Special Envoy for Humanitarian Affairs David Satterfield and the US Deputy Ambassador to Israel Stephanie L. Hallett.

