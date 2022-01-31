Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: SP Singh Baghel file his nomination from Karhal against Akhilesh Yadav

Union Minister and BJP leader SP Singh Baghel will contest the UP elections from Karhal against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Baghel has filed his nomination from Karhal, he is a Lok Sabha MP from Agra, who is currently serving as the Minister of State for Law and Justice.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party principal general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav announced the party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s candidature from the Karhal seat in Mainpuri.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.