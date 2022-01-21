Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Women's rights activist, Nida Khan slams her father-in-law who is a Congress leader for double standards

Nida Khan daughter-in-law of Congress leader Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan slammed her father-in-law and said he is the "one who could not fight for his own family" but is now talking about women's rights. Nida Khan said, "My father-in-law (Tauqeer Raza Khan) is talking about women's rights only because he considers Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as his sister. I believe that a girl can fight for her rights herself. However, let me tell you that he never endorsed or talked about women's rights in our family."

Maulana Tauqeer Raza is an Islamic cleric from the state of Uttar Pradesh. He is a religious leader of the Bareilvi sect of Sunni Muslims and the founder of the political party Ittehad-e-Millat Council. While Nida Khan is a prominent women's rights activist in India. After her personal experiences in dealing with triple talaq, she was encouraged to fight for the rights of Muslim women.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.