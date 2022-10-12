Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi reviews flood-hit areas; directs officials to cooperate in relief, rescue operation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the situation arising out of incessant rainfall in the state in the last few days.

The Chief Minister has directed the Group of Ministers to immediately visit the districts under their charge and extend their cooperation in relief and rescue works to the flood-affected parts of the state.

In a high-level meeting chaired by Yogi Adityanath, instructions were issued to expedite the relief and rehabilitation work in all the districts affected by heavy rains. CM Yogi also ordered to keep the District Control Room functional 24x7 under the leadership of Joint Magistrate level officers.

"Due to excessive rains in the last few days, adverse effects have been seen on life, livestock, and agriculture. Loss of lives and money has been reported in many districts. The State Government is committed to making necessary arrangements for the safety and maintenance of all the affected people", an official release said quoting Yogi Adityanath.

"Immediate help should be provided to the common people in the flood-affected areas. There should be no delay in the distribution of relief packets. There should be adequate arrangements for lighting etc. in relief camps," said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

"This is the time for sympathy and cooperation. Let us all work with team spirit," he added.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives due to heavy rain, lightning, snakebite, and drowning, the Chief Minister directed officials to immediately distribute permissible relief money to the families of the deceased and provide proper treatment to the injured.

The Chief Minister also gave necessary instructions in view of the possibility of the spread of various waterborne diseases as well as incidents of snake bites in the flood-affected areas.

"In such a situation, health camps should be set up near the relief camps. There must be an availability of anti-venom injection here", CM said further.

More than 200 villages have been affected by the flood so far affecting thousands of people. The name of the affected villages includes Jagtapur, Panditpurva, Jhovahna, Kalandarpur, Gangapur, Kodari, Lalpur, Phagunia, Jogiya Kalan, Lal Nagar, Durgapur, and Sherpur.

Reviewing the impact on agricultural crops, the Chief Minister said that the Revenue and Agriculture Department teams should conduct a thorough survey in all the districts and assess the damage so that farmers can be compensated. The Chief Minister has given instructions to do this work on priority.

Giving instructions to ensure the safety of livestock in the flood-affected areas, the Chief Minister said that adequate arrangements for animal feed should be made in these areas.

At present, a population of about 25 lakh has been affected by floods in more than 1500 villages of 15 districts across the state. The Chief Minister has given instructions to deploy teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), and PAC as per the need for relief and rescue work in all these flood-affected areas.

At present, River Rapti and Saryu (Ghagra) are flowing above the danger mark. The Chief Minister has given instructions for continuous monitoring of the water level of rivers.

( With inputs from ANI )

